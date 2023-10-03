Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,493,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $67.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,925,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,758,033. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.