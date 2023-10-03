MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,493,000 after acquiring an additional 349,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 969,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.