IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 494 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $203.24. The company had a trading volume of 246,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,210. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

