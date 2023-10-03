Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after buying an additional 4,272,405 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,598,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,652,000 after purchasing an additional 135,781 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,607. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.