Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,111,439,000 after buying an additional 633,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,130,000 after buying an additional 194,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,024,306,000 after buying an additional 161,344 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TMO traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $499.87. 69,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

