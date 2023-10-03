E&G Advisors LP Sells 80 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 16,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE LOW traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.16. 187,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,367. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

