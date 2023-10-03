Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,799,793. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

