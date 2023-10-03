Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Raised by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. 129,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,076. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

