Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,535 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,776,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,063,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,747. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

