Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $324,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after purchasing an additional 522,561 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,476,651 shares of company stock valued at $206,966,087. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:BX traded down $3.47 on Tuesday, reaching $103.69. 974,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average is $94.48.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

