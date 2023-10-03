iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,121,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,502,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.53 and a 200 day moving average of $182.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

