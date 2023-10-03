Morgan Stanley Trims The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to $329.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $347.00 to $329.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $8.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.65. 861,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,347. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.11. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,072,000 after buying an additional 1,629,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

