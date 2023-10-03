Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

COST opened at $571.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $572.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $554.52 and a 200-day moving average of $526.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

