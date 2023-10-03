2,930 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 39.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.07. 452,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.47. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.08 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

