Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,314 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 2.29% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $724,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,288,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,555. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

