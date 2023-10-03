Creative Planning Has $239 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,073,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,177 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $239,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $112.18. 2,605,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day moving average is $115.87. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
