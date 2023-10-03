Purus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 1.6% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.90. 220,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,033. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

