Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,579 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,188,000 after purchasing an additional 458,345,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,852,000 after acquiring an additional 664,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 1,776,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,847. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

