IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,878 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $447,256,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $262,424,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,036 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.60. The stock had a trading volume of 37,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,959. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

