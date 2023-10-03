CPR Investments Inc. Sells 2,040 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CPR Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.47. 288,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

