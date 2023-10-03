CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 504,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $34,833,000 after acquiring an additional 75,717 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 293,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,999,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

