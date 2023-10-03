MBA Advisors LLC Sells 342 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.82. 894,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,125,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.10. The company has a market cap of $289.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

