iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,111 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 568,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 342,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.