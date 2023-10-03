Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Oracle
In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE ORCL opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.10.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
