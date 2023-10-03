Columbus Macro LLC Buys 5,523 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $186.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.00 and a 200-day moving average of $193.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

