The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $8.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.65. The company had a trading volume of 861,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.70 and a 200 day moving average of $330.11. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

