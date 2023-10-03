Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 496 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.68. 4,063,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,747. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.69.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.