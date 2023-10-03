Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,074,000 after buying an additional 281,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,978,000 after buying an additional 60,847 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.41. 4,197,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,198. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

