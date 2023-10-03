Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Boosted by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MDT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,536. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

