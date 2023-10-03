FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Sells 5,367 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 163,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 498,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 114,017 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,835. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

