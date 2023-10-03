Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.9% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IJH traded down $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.45. 347,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,123. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.22.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

