Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,553,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,414 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.93. 476,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,301. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

