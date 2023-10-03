FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $7.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 3.2% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $68.86. 2,131,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,909. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

