Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,201 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $210.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.