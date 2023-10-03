iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

