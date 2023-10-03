Columbus Macro LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

