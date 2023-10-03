Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $274.02 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $203.23 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.88. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

