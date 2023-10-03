Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 14,672 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,672 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

CMCSA stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

