Busey Wealth Management Sells 323 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,837,514,000 after acquiring an additional 319,196 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

General Electric stock opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

