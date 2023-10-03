Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

CMCSA opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

