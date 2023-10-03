C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $207,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

