C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.38. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.08 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

