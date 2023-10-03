1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.08 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.38.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

