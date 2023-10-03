Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $274.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $203.23 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

