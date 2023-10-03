Creative Planning Has $1.18 Billion Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,184,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.68. 2,242,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

