Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Creative Planning’s 6th Largest Position

Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $2,567,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VV traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $193.17. 98,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,608. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

