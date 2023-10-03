JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 7.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. 1,639,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,199. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.