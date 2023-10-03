Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $838,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 72.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.53. 198,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,675. The stock has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.78.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

