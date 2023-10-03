Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 245,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 156,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.25. The stock had a trading volume of 769,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,532. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.