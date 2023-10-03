Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $242,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 269,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,772. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.58%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

